Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) --
1814 -- Sheikh Jaber Bin Abdullah Al-Sabah assumed power in Kuwait, becoming the country's third ruler.
1945 -- Shamlan Al-Saif, Kuwaiti seaman and pearl merchant, died at 81.
1964 -- Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law on the prevention of seawater pollution.
1981 -- Kuwait University, for the first time, granted astronomer Saleh Al-Ujairi honorary doctorate thanks to his distinctive efforts.
1991 -- The 208-day Iraqi occupation of the State of Kuwait came to an end.
1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree declaring martial law nationwide for three months.
2007 -- A team of scholars from Kuwait University discovered a new genetic mutation named "Kuwait".
2009 -- Kuwait won the seventh Gulf swimming championship in Doha by bagging 79 medals.
2012 -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters discovered ancient residential units that date back to the 18th and 19th centuries.
2019 -- Kuwait pledged USD 250 million to Yemen during a humanitarian response conference.
2019 -- Guinness World Records bestowed the title of the "World's Largest Sand Painting" of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
2020 -- Kuwaiti cabinet suspended classes at schools and universities as part of measures to curb the spreading of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
2021 -- Kuwaiti rally champion Salah bin Eidan died at 51. (end)
