More Than 1100 Male & Female Swimmers Participate In Dubai Open Swimming Championships

More than 1100 male & female swimmers of 23 countries from the various continents of the world participated in Dubai Open Swimming Championships, which took place at Hamdan Sports Complex in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.





The three- day Championships witnessed tough & strong competitions between the participating swimmers of different ages.





Participants in Dubai Swimming Championships competed in 50 M, 100 M & 200 M Breaststroke, backstroke and freestyle swimming & other kinds of swimming. The 200 M & 400 M singles swimming in addition to the 400 M, 800 M & 1500 M freestyle swimming were also organized as part of the Championships.







Participants represented 77 teams & academies from the various countries of the world; top of which are: Azerbaijan, Congo, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritius, Nairobi, Netherlands, Oman, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Tanzania, Uganda, United Kingdom and America in addition to the UAE.





Cups & valuable prizes were awarded to winners besides outstanding categories including the best club, best female swimmer & best male swimmer. Awards were also presented to prominent categories in youth competition; these are: the best club, best emerging female swimmer & best emerging male simmer.





Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai is one of most eminent sports facilities in the country. It has been established in 2010 as per top world standards, and it is considered as a wonderful architectural masterpiece, which is highly lauded by several international federations & delegations. The Complex is the biggest aquatic sports center in the globe as it is built within an area of 56,031 square/meters. It comprises swimming pool of 50 M length & diving pool of 25 M, besides

50 M warm-up and training pool, which are all conformable to the Olympic standards and convertible to stand for hosting other sports competitions such as karate & basketball ...etc. The main hall's seats are designed in the shape of a horseshoe, accommodating 15,000 spectators.





The Complex has become a favorite destination for several national teams & Olympic champions of multi-nationalities who held trainings & arranged successful camps at the Complex during the last periods; as a result of which several champions have won Olympic medals; among them are three winners of golden medals & five winners of silver medals in Olympics; top of whom are the South Africa's swimmer Chad Lee Chloe / the Japanese female swimmer Rey Canto / the badminton champion of Denmark Victor Axelsen, besides other athletes who have won nine golden medals, three silver medals & bronze medal in international championships; top of them are: the French diving star Gary Hunt / Russian rhythmic swimming star Anastasia Akhipovskaya and many other stars.





Hamdan Sports Complex hosts 28 sports activities; these are: swimming, rhythmic swimming, water polo, free-diving, underwater hockey, underwater rugby, fencing, gymnastic, diving, karting, cycling, running, badminton, duathlon, aquathlon, triathlon, basketball, volleyball, Kushti wrestling, karate, fitness, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, tennis, boxing, weightlifting & table tennis.