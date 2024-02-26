Qatar, Jordan Sign Protocol Amending Air Services Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti attended the signing of a protocol, amending some provisions of the air services agreement signed between Qatar and Jordan in March 2022.

This amendment gives each party the right to appoint one or more air transport corporations to operate the agreed airlines.

This signing also comes within the framework of strengthening the link of Qatar with air services agreements that open the way for the national carrier to expand its network to reach more destinations.

The protocol was signed by In charge of managing Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, and Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) of Jordan, H E Captain Haitham Misto. Following the ceremony, Minister of Transport met Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Jordanian (CARC), and reviewed cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries in the realms of civil aviation, and ways to further enhance them.