Health Minister Inaugurates New Website Of HMC's DLMP

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health, H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari officially inaugurated a new website for Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology (DLMP) at the Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare, which was concluded yesterday at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The new website houses Qatar's first dedicated Lab Guide and is aimed at the healthcare profession.

Chairperson of the DLMP Dr. Einas Al Kuwari said the new website, in addition to information about the vital work done by the laboratory team, also contains key information for more than 2000 types of tests conducted by the Department for easy access by Qatar's healthcare profession.

“Each year the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology conducts more than 21 million tests, with more than two million of these being blood samples,” Dr. Al Kuwari said.“The department is the referral laboratory for the State of Qatar, with a bulk of our work supporting clinicians in HMC.

“The testing services we offer include rapid response testing as well as specialized and sub-specialty pathology and laboratory medicine services.” Dr. Al Kuwari said the new Lab Guide is a key resource for professional users of the laboratory from not just within HMC but across the broad spectrum of the healthcare profession in Qatar.

“The new Lab Guide is an essential and exhaustive reference point for Qatar's healthcare professionals as it contains all of the information about each of the tests we carry out,” Dr. Al Kuwari said.

“It is written by healthcare professionals for healthcare professionals and medical students and it is supported by a highly skilled, specialized and experienced workforce that provides the knowledge and expertise to deliver our high quality service.”

She said the new Lab Guide would be an essential tool for healthcare professionals as we move towards precision or personalized medicine and other new therapies and innovative treatments.

“We are now embracing the future and moving towards the era of precision medicine,” Dr. Al Kuwari said.“We are introducing new technologies, state-of-the-art laboratories with molecular and genomic testing that will lead to more effective pre-emptive diagnostic regimens for optimal patient care and a healthier population in Qatar. So, this website and the Lab Guide will be an essential tool for this new approach.”

The DLMP operates the Qatar National Blood Donation Services, which is the only organization responsible for provision of blood supplies for the entire Qatar including all governmental and private health institutions.

The DLMP has achieved accreditation from the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapy (AABB) and is also accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP).