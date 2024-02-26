Congress Repeats Sudhakaran From Kannur LS Seat In Kerala

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (IANS) The Congress on Monday cleared the candidature of K. Sudhakaran for the Lok Sabha election from the Kannur seat in Kerala.

He is the sitting Lok Sabha member from the constituency and also is Congress' Kerala chief.

Sudhakaran, a two-time MP from Kannur, was not keen to enter the fray due to some health issues. But following pressure from several quarters in the party after the CPI(M) decided to field local strongman M.V. Jayarajan, the Congress asked Sudhakaran to enter the fray.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the 20 seats in the state, losing just the Alappuzha seat.

The Congress contested on 16 seats, the IUML two and the Kerala Congress and RSP one each.

In the 2019 polls, the UDF allies -- IUML won two seats, as did RSP candidate at Kollam and Kottayam which was won by Kerala Congress (Mani) party's candidate, who later moved to the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Front.

The only seat that the Congress lost in 2019 was the Alappuzha seat and now with all the sitting Congress MPs cleared to contest, all eyes are on who will contest from Alappuzha.