How Qatar Foundation and Volkswagen Middle East Partnership are Shaping an Inclusive Football Landscape

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 25 February 2024: In a move aimed at fostering inclusivity and empowerment in the realm of sports, Qatar Foundation and Volkswagen Middle East joined forces to revolutionize opportunities for women and girls in football.

The partnership, announced in 2023, has seen a surge in participation and interest among female footballers, as new capacity-building programs tailored specifically for women and girls have been implemented to provide them with professional training, mentorship, and development.

These initiatives not only aim to hone athletic skills but to also cultivate leadership qualities and promote gender equality within the sporting community.

Commenting on the partnership, Matthias Ziegler, Managing Director, Volkswagen Middle East, said: “We are proud of our partnership with Qatar Foundation, championing the growth of women and girls in sports, particularly in football.

“At Volkswagen Middle East, we believe in driving positive change, and this collaboration exemplifies our commitment to empowerment through sports and sets a benchmark for other markets for us in the region.”

Among the initiatives and programs that have been undertaken as part of this partnership is the Women and Girls Football Initiative, a Qatar Foundation (QF)-driven initiative aimed at developing women's football in Qatar, leveraging on the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to drive social impact.

According to Alexandra S. Chalat, Executive Director, Partnerships and Strategic Alignment at QF, these initiatives have not only created new opportunities for female football players to showcase their talents and skills but have also contributed to the development of better ladies-only infrastructure tailored to the needs of female athletes.

“This includes the establishment of ladies-only training facilities, academies, and playing fields, which are essential for nurturing and advancing women's football.



“At QF, we believe that the increased exposure provided by these initiatives helps to challenge stereotypes and perceptions about women in sports, fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for all.”

The Women and Girls Football Initiative has made significant strides in engaging young female athletes across various levels.

In the grassroots category, twelve teams comprising 177 girls have been successfully engaged, providing them with valuable opportunities to develop their football skills and passion from an early age, while at the amateur level, nine teams consisting of 135 enthusiastic women have participated.

The initiative's international event witnessed the participation of four teams totaling 60 women from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, offering them a platform to further refine their talent and participate in competitive football, and help fostering an encouraging environment for their development.

“We are proud of the progress made thus far, and remain committed to continuing our efforts to empower women and girls through football. Together, we can create a brighter and more inclusive future for all individuals passionate about the beautiful game,” Chalat said.







MENAFN26022024004929011400ID1107898118