UAE Stocks Slide on Geopolitical Concerns

GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances this week with traders reacting to oil markets volatility and geopolitical tensions. Concerns about monetary policy also remained with the Federal Reserve maintaining its cautious stance.

The Dubai stock market continued to see price corrections after hitting a new high this week. Traders could continue to look into the geopolitical tensions in the region and their impact. However, the market remains on a positive course overall and could return to the upside as it could find some support at current levels.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to slide, recording consecutive declines this week after a small rebound. Geopolitical tensions and risks surrounding oil markets could continue to weigh on sentiment.

However, the Qatar stock market closed the week on a positive note and could extend gains next week. At the same time, the Saudi stock market experienced a stronger performance and was able to accumulate gains.

