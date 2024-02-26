Seven Booked For INLD Haryana Chief's Killing, CCTV Footage Of Accused Traced

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 26 (IANS) Hours after the broad daylight high-profile killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana President and two-time MLA Nafe Singh Rathi and his associate by car-borne in Bahadurgarh, the police has booked seven persons.

Also a CCTV footage has emerged which shows the movements of assailants in a Hyundai i10 just before the crime.

The case was registered against former Bahadurgarh MLA Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Sathish Rathi, and Rahul, among others.

INLD Chief's son Jitendra Rathi said they will not perform the last rites of his father until the names of the accused mentioned in the FIR are arrested and the family is provided security. He blamed local politicians behind the crime.

This case has been registered on the statement of Rathi's car driver and his nephew Rakesh.

Police said that five teams led by two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to arrest the accused.

The police have also examined the CCTV footage near Barahi village in which the assailants were seen parking the car behind Rathi's car and they were seen running away in the same car after the crime.

Nafe Singh Rathi was sitting in the front seat of his SUV when the assailants waylaid the vehicle near the Barahi level-crossing and opened indiscriminate firing from close range.