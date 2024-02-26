Widespread Snowfall Forecast In J&K, Met Issues Advisory

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) Rain and snow over widespread areas is likely to occur in J&K beginning Monday evening, the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

An advisory issued by the local MeT department said,“In view of heavy and very heavy snowfall over few middle and higher reaches, travellers/tourists are advised to plan accordingly and follow administration/traffic advisory.

“General public in hilly and avalanche prone areas are advised not to venture out unless absolutely necessary.

“Farmers are advised to withhold agricultural operations during the first week of March.”

Srinagar had minus 2, Gulmarg minus 9 and Pahalgam had minus 7 as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 17.1, Kargil minus 18.2 and Drass minus 21.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 7.9, Katra 6.5, Batote 2.1, Bhaderwah minus 0.4 and Banihal 1.8 as the minimum temperature.