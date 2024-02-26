Ukraine Not Expecting Partners To Send Troops To Ukraine - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The government of Ukraine is not negotiating with partners the deployment of foreign troops on Ukraine's soil.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference on Sunday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We are not negotiating with our partners regarding the use of their armies on the territory of Ukraine. If Ukraine becomes part of NATO, for us it will be the most powerful security guarantee. And accordingly, I think we'll apply the 5th amendment if that happens. Although, from what we can see now, Russia is not attacking any of the Allies," the head of state said.

At the same time, he noted that it is difficult for him to comment on the statement voiced by the former Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, who claimed London was eyeing the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.

"I did not see this interview. Maybe he knows something. If the Brits are already here, that's great," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the president also noted that the vacant position of Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK does not affect his relations with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.