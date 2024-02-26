Second Level Of Protection At Energy Facilities Helps Ukraine Survive Winter - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine introduced last year a three-level protection system at its energy generation facilities, which helped us get through this winter effectively.

That's according to Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, who spoke at Ukraine. Year 2024 Forum, Ukrinform reports.

"Strengthening the protection of energy facilities was among our priorities for 2023. We started building three levels of protection – from debris, from drones and from missiles. And we already have some confirmed evidence that the second level of protection helped us get through this winter," Kubrakov noted.

At the same time, the minister emphasized that the measures already implemented do not yet provide a 100% safety against future attacks so the third level of protection continues is currently being installed at critical infrastructure facilities in the energy sector.

As reported earlier, by the end of 2024, the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure intends to have set up the said anti-missile protection system at 22 energy facilities across 14 regions.