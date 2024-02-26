Khojaly Witness Remembers Pain Of Terrible Night

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Maryam Abdullazade
32 years have passed since the night of February 26, 1992, when
the frost cut like a sword and the enemy's bullet ruined human fate
in half.
We still feel those pains that the years have distanced us from,
but could not wipe them off our hearts and minds.
Past years are just a number, not time. In 32 years, the horror
of that day has not been erased from the minds of the witnesses
even for a moment. No matter how difficult it is for Khojaly
witnesses to express their grief today, they are burning and
keeping alive the biggest fire in their hearts...
Today, the people of Khojaly are happy and proud because that
night's revenge was taken, but they are also passengers in the sea
of sorrow for life.
When a person talks about what he has experienced, he actually
relaxes, he can overcome his hoarseness even a little, but
unfortunately, even though the people of Khojaly have been talking
for 32 years, it is impossible to put out the fire in their
hearts.
Of course, the reason is pretty obvious. How many relatives,
acquaintances, loved ones they lost in just one night... They
sacrificed themselves in the night from 25th to
26th February... Maybe they didn't think that in a
glimpse of time their whole life would be turned upside down and
they would be displaced from their native land.
Even though I did not witness that night with my own eyes, I put
myself in the place of the people of Khojaly as a person who
studied at Khojaly City Secondary School No. 2 for exactly 6 years
of my high school life. In the Khojaly school where I studied, not
only on February 26, but every day, every minute, every second,
they commemorated the victims of Khojaly with respect. We were
always sure that Khojaly would be retuned one day.
Generally, during all the years of my education, there were
people from Garabagh around me, and especially, as I mentioned
earlier, as long as I was studying at the Khojaly school, I was
surrounded entirely by Khojaly people. I still don't forget the
anxiety in their eyes, hatred for the enemy. I am sure that even
today, their hearts are not silent and they are ready to talk more
and more. Because this horror extends as it is told, and the more
it extends, the more its incurable wounds bleed.
When Khojaly people talk about what they experienced that night,
the words get knotted in their throats, in fact, they intend to
convey to the whole world that bloody night that the Armenian
vandals made them live, that night where justice did not exist.
However, talking about what happened takes them back to that night
and relives the same events.
The words of Khojaly witness Salimova Zanura, whom I know very
well, still echo in my ears.
"I did not know that I would be forced to leave my native
land."
This expression also reminds me of the family brought to
Azerbaijan after the earthquake in Turkiye last year.
"The building didn't fall, but we fell underneath, we didn't run
away from our country, we are a warrior nation!"
Life is a boomerang, and finally, Armenians deservedly received
the punishment for their actions. Of course, this does not mean
that we will turn back time and bring back the victims of Khojaly.
They live in our hearts. And the victory of the 44-day Patriotic
War over the enemy made their souls happy.
May the victims and martyrs of the Khojaly genocide live in
peace. We wish patience to the witnesses.
MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107898054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.