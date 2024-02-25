Factory Gutted In Fire In Delhi's Mangolpuri Area

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) A massive fire was reported at a factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, which was later brought under control, a fire department official said on Monday, adding that no one was injured.

Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze in a factory at E-Block in Mangolpuri was received at 9:01 p.m. on Sunday.

“Total 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire was in a MCB manufacturing factory with an area of approximately 150 square yards,” said Garg.

The DFS chief said that the building comprises basement ground plus three storeys.

“Fire was on the first, second and third floors and the cooling operation is going on,” said Garg.