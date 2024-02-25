Minister Unveils HMC Dept's New Website

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Public Health, Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari officially inaugurated a new website for Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology (DLMP) at the Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare.

The new website houses Qatar's first dedicated Lab Guide and is aimed at the healthcare profession.

DLMP chairperson Dr Einas al-Kuwari said the new website, in addition to information about the vital work done by the laboratory team, also contains key information for more than 2,000 types of tests conducted by the department for easy access by Qatar's healthcare profession.

“Each year the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology conducts more than 21mn tests, with more than 2mn of these being blood samples,” Dr al-Kuwari said.“The department is the referral laboratory for Qatar, with a bulk of our work supporting clinicians in HMC.

“The testing services we offer include rapid response testing as well as specialised and sub-specialty pathology and laboratory medicine services.”

Dr al-Kuwari said the new Lab Guide is a key resource for professional users of the laboratory from not just within HMC but across the broad spectrum of the healthcare profession in Qatar.

“The new Lab Guide is an essential and exhaustive reference point for Qatar's healthcare professionals as it contains all the information about each of the tests we carry out,” Dr al-Kuwari said.

“It is written by healthcare professionals for healthcare professionals and medical students and it is supported by a highly skilled, specialised and experienced workforce that provides the knowledge and expertise to deliver our high quality service.”

She said the new Lab Guide would be an essential tool for healthcare professionals as we move towards precision or personalised medicine and other new therapies and innovative treatments.

“We are now embracing the future and moving towards the era of precision medicine,” Dr al-Kuwari added.“We are introducing new technologies, state-of-the-art laboratories with molecular and genomic testing that will lead to more effective pre-emptive diagnostic regimens for optimal patient care and a healthier population in Qatar. So, this website and the Lab Guide will be an essential tool for this new approach.”

