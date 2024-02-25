(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Qatar's LNG reserves goes up to 2,000 trillion cubic feet

Qatar names the new LNG expansion project – 'North Field West', which will raise the country's liquefied natural gas output to 142mn tonnes per year before the end of 2030 from the current 77mn tonnes.Two more mega LNG trains of 8mn tonnes per year capacity each (16mn tonnes in total) will be constructed as part of the multi-billion dollar North Field West project.HE the Minister of Energy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi has confirmed the presence of huge additional gas quantities estimated at 240 trillion cubic feet at Qatar's offshore North Field, following extensive appraisal.“This will take Qatar's gas reserves from the current 1,760 trillion cubic feet to 2,000 trillion cubic feet. Similarly, condensate reserves will go up to 80 billion barrels from the current 70 billion barrels, in addition to large quantities of liquefied petroleum gas, ethane and helium,” al-Kaabi said at a press conference at QatarEnergy headquarters Sunday.