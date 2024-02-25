Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi In Gurugram Kejriwal Summoned By ED For 7Th Time, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Pauses And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India braces for a day packed with diverse events on February 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be involved in two key events: laying the foundation stone for the upgraded Gurugram railway station and delivering a keynote address at the News9 Global Summit. Meanwhile, farmers' protests continue with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha organising a nationwide tractor rally on highways. The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra will also take a break to allow Rahul Gandhi to attend other commitments Modi to lay the foundation for upgrading Gurugram railway station: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister of State and Gurugram MP, announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for upgrading the Gurugram railway station on February 26. In the first phase, the project worth has been estimated at ₹295 crore, according to a report by Indian Express9 Global Summit-PM Modi to deliver keynote address. Tony Abbott, S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur to attend: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the News9 Global Summit on February 26, the TV network said other dignitaries who will be speaking at the 2024 edition of News9 Global Summit are former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott and Union ministers S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tandon, Grammy-award-winning music composer Ricky Kej and author Vivek Sampath will also speak at the summit on February 25 and 26 has called for a nationwide tractor rally on highways: The call for intensified protests by SKM includes a“Jan Aakrosh” rally on February 23, a nationwide tractor rally on highways on February 26, and a maha panchayat in Delhi's Ramlila Ground on March 14 leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers will take tractors to the highway and towards the way that goes to Delhi. It will be a one-day programme Aviation-Airlines to follow the new rule for luggage: The new rule mandates the first baggage to reach the baggage belt within 10 minutes of shutting off the aircraft engine and the last bag within 30 minutes of the same,” the civil aviation ministry said in a statement row - HC asks CBI, ED to be present during hearing: The Calcutta High Court has reportedly directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be present at a hearing on February 26 in connection with the Sandeshkhali incident. The Court also issued a notice to the Advocate General to appear on behalf of the State and make submissions in the case hearing comes amid allegations of sexual assault and illegal land seizure in the area. The Court also heard a plea regarding the opposition leader's visit to the area. The Court criticised the involvement of the Pradhan of the Zilla Parishad Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from Feb 26 to Mar 1: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1 to enable Rahul Gandhi to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and attend important meetings in New Delhi, the Congress said on Wednesday, February 21 has asked CM Kejriwal to appear before it on Feb 26: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on February 26, sources said as reported by news agency ANI CM Vijayan to inaugurate new buildings of 51 schools, to lay foundation stone of 39 others: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate new buildings of 51 schools in the State and lay the foundation stone for buildings for 39 schools at the Government Higher Secondary School Thonakkal at 4:30 p.m. on February 26, according to a report by The Hindu Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, promises to clear MGNREGA dues from Feb 26: Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has announced that she will clear the dues of 100 days' workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from state funds starting February 26. She blamed the central government for not clearing the dues and said that the BJP has done nothing to help liquor scam- CBI summons Kavitha on Feb 26: Citing prior commitments, BRS MLC K Kavitha Sunday requested the CBI to withdraw their notice issued to her under section 41A CrPC asking her to appear for questioning on February 26 has been asked to appear before the investigation team at the CBI headquarters on Monday in connection with a probe in the Delhi excise policy case Chief Kharge to address public meet in Anantapur:

Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y S Sharmila said she has extended an invitation to the Left parties for the public meeting to be addressed by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge at Anantapur on February 26 crisis-hit Manipur, ban on internet services extended till Feb 26: The Manipur government extended the ban on internet services in Churachandpur district for an additional five days, till February 26, according to media reports polls - CPM likely to announce candidates for Kerala Feb 26: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has finalised its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, according to a report by India Today. The official announcement of the party's national leadership is expected to happen on February 26 Budget session to begin on Feb 26: The Uttarakhand Assembly's budget session is set to commence on February 26 in Dehradun, where the government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to present a budget of approximately ₹90,000 crores maintain peace during the session, the Dehradun district administration has imposed Section 144 within a radius of 300 meters around the assembly complex the upcoming budget session, the Uttarakhand government will table the 'Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill' in the assembly to deal strictly with miscreants damaging government and private property during protests job fair - Two-day job fair from February 26: In a big push to help unemployed youth find jobs, the Karnataka Government on Wednesday said it will hold a mega two-day job fair, 'Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana' from February 26 here, in which over 500 firms will take part, and 31,000 job seekers have registered so far. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will inaugurate the job fair at Palace Grounds. The job fair will help youth who have a completed degree or an engineering diploma and other job-oriented courses get job opportunities. Addressing a joint press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Minister for Skill Development and Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil and Minister for IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge said that the job fair is being organised by the Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department with the participation of the private sector, WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi from Feb 26 to 29: The final document of the Abu Dhabi Session of the Parliamentary Conference on the WTO affirms the importance of parliamentary participation in the future of multilateral cooperation on trade issues Al Muhairi, member of the Federal National Council (FNC), in his capacity as a member of the Steering Committee of the WTO Parliamentary Conference and Rapporteur of the Conference's outputs, said that the document stressed the importance of the inclusion of a parliamentary dimension in the future of multilateral cooperation on trade issues, taking into account the effective contribution of trade to the global economy Abu Dhabi Session of the WTO Parliamentary Conference was organised by the FNC in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the European Parliament at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre today Bank board to consider stock split on Feb 26: Canara Bank on Wednesday said it is planning split of the equity shares of the state-owned bank to boost the stock's liquidity bank's Board of Directors will take the decision in this regard in a meeting scheduled on February 26, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing meeting's agenda is \"to seek in principle approval from the board of directors for sub-division/split of the equity shares of the bank, subject to prior approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other statutory/regulatory/Government of India approvals, as may be required,\" it said Watch 2 Teased Ahead of Expected Feb 26 Launch: The flurry of product launches doesn't seem to be coming to an end, with the Chinese smartphone maker now teasing a new smartwatch via its official X (formerly Twitter) account. OnePlus has also opened a new community post with the caption \"What is this? Wrong answers only. Best wrong answer wins the right prize\", along with a teaser image. Notably, the contest, which is open to all users from India, North America and Europe, will end on January 26 at 5 pm IST, suggesting that the rumours about the February 26 launch date might turn out to be true, according to a Mint report Anniversary of Ghulam Muhammad Ali Khan: Born on February 26, 1882, to Muhammad Munawar Khan, Sir Ghulam Muhammad Ali Khan received his education at the Newington Court of Wards institution. Sir Ghulam Muhammad Ali Khan was the 8th Prince of Arcot and a prominent figure in Indian politics during the early 20th century Anniversary- Vinayak Damodar Savarkar: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar passed away on February 26, 1966, at his residence in Bombay (now Mumbai). The exact cause of his death remains a subject of debate, with some attributing it to natural causes and others believing it to be a self-imposed fast.



