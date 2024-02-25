Niranjan Hiranandani And Son Darshan Summoned By ED Today. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Niranjan Hiranandani and his son Darshan Hiranandani, promoters of Mumbai-based real estate giant Hiranandani Group, for questioning in a case related to alleged foreign exchange violations. The summons come just days after the ED conducted searches at four premises linked to the group father-son duo has been asked to appear before the ED's office in Mumbai on February 26, according to news agency PTI. However, they are also given the option of submitting their initial responses through an authorized representative development comes after the searches conducted by the ED on February 22 at four locations associated with the Hiranandani Group and its entities, raising questions about potential foreign exchange irregularities. The specific nature of the alleged violations and the details of the ongoing investigation remain unclear at this time MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts Hiranandanis have been asked to depose at the central agency's office in Mumbai but they may choose to submit their primary responses through an authorised representative, they said Hiranandani has been living in Dubai for the last many years four premises of the Hiranandani Group in and around Mumbai were searched by the ED last week under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).Apart from some foreign transactions, the agency is said to be probing the beneficiaries of a British Virgin Islands (BVI)-based trust allegedly linked to the Hiranandani Group promoters group has said it will cooperate with the ED in this FEMA investigation sources said the ED probe is not linked to another FEMA investigation being conducted against TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled as a Lok Sabha MP in December last year MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on deals of the Adani Group.

