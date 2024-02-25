Norovirus: Symptoms To How Does It Spread, All You Need To Know About This Virus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to data issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the nation's public health department, a stomach virus, usually known as the norovirus, is currently spreading throughout the northeastern United States. It is highly important to spread awareness about this virus and hence here is everything that you need to know.

Norovirus

Norovirus, a highly contagious virus, causes symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can catch norovirus and become ill. While commonly referred to as "stomach flu" or "stomach bug," norovirus sickness differs from influenza, which is caused by the influenza virus. It is a common virus unrelated to influenza. Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhea, and foodborne diseases.

Symptoms of norovirus



Norovirus causes inflammation in the stomach or intestines, often known as acute gastroenteritis.

Symptoms of norovirus typically appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure, according to CDC guidelines. While most people recover from norovirus infection in one to three days, they are contagious for a few days afterward.

Norovirus infection can cause severe symptoms, such as frequent vomiting or diarrhea. Such symptoms can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with underlying health issues.

Dehydrated children may show symptoms such as decreased tear production, odd tiredness, or irritability.

How does the virus spread?



Norovirus transmission can occur by the unintentional consumption of small feces (stool) or vomit from a virus-infected person.

Direct contact with a norovirus-infected person, such as through caregiving, sharing food or utensils, or eating food prepared by them, can help spread the virus.

Consumption of food or beverages contaminated with norovirus is another mode of transmission. Infection can also occur after coming into contact with norovirus-contaminated surfaces or objects and then putting unwashed hands in one's mouth.