Kerala: Four Cops Injured After Clash With Goons In Kollam; 4 Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: In an appalling incident, a team of goons reportedly attacked four cops on Sunday (Feb 25)
at Koonamvila junction near Poojapura temple at around 7 pm. Four cops suffered injuries during the process of apprehending suspects and they were admitted to Kundara Taluk Hospital.
The policemen were trying to intervene in a fight involving four members of the goon gang When the police tried to arrest the suspects and transport them in a police jeep, they were attacked.
Abhilash (31) from Perinad, Chandu Nair from Kuzhiyam, Sanesh and Anoop were arrested. Another accused fled the site.
Sub Inspector S Sujith, Assistant Sub Inspector N Sudhindra Babu, and Civil Police Officers George James and A Sunil sustained injuries during the incident.
