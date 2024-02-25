Farmers' Tractor March Set To Snarl Traffic At Delhi-Noida Border Today; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) gear up for a planned tractor march, the Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory cautioning commuters about potential disruptions and diversions in the Delhi-Noida border area.

The BKU intends to organize the tractor march along the Yamuna Expressway, covering the stretch from Mehndipur in Rabupura to Falaida. In anticipation of the event, the police have enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 and stationed additional personnel at critical entry and exit points of Delhi and Noida. The proposed route includes the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli Toll Plaza, and Mahamaya Flyover.

To manage the expected traffic disruptions, the Noida Police has outlined specific measures in their traffic advisory. Commuters traveling from Chilla border to Delhi are advised to use the Sector 14A flyover via Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15.

Those approaching from the DND border can opt for the elevated route via the Film City flyover in Sector 18. For vehicles originating from Kalindi border, the recommended route is through Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37. The advisory suggests alternative routes for commuters using Yamuna Expressway, emphasizing the use of the metro to minimize inconvenience.

Simultaneously, the SKM has declared today as 'Quit WTO Day,' urging the Centre to exert pressure on developed nations to exclude agriculture from World Trade Organization discussions.

This move comes amid the farmers' decision to temporarily halt their proposed march towards the national capital, leading to the lifting of portions of barriers at the Singhu and Tikri borders by the Delhi police yesterday.