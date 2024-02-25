Urvashi Rautela Celebrates Birthday With 'REAL' Gold Cake Worth Rs 3 Crore Gifted By Yo Yo Honey Singh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Urvashi Rautela shared many posts featuring pictures and videos of her birthday celebrations, including singer-rapper Yo Honey Singh. Urvashi celebrated her birthday by cutting a 'real gold' cake.





Urvashi Rautela celebrated her birthday this weekend by cutting a 'real' 24-carat gold cake. Urvashi was seen in an Instagram video cutting into a gold-wrapped, three-tier cake with Yo Yo Honey Singh by her side.

The actress was seen cutting her birthday cake while dressed in a lovely red attire. She seemed to be celebrating her birthday cake with the Love Dose 2 squad.

In the video, Honey Singh lights the birthday cake and sings the birthday song with the song's team. Honey was spotted plucking out a gold-wrapped rose and feeding it to her after she cut a slice of cake.

Aside from the 'gold' cake, a chocolate cake was also found on the table. Honey was spotted hacking into the cake, nearly butchering it.

Urvashi shared one of the video with the caption,“Thanks a million to all my magnificent fans & loved ones for all your blessings I love you ♥️.” Sharing another post with the photos from the celebrations, she wrote,“#Birthday #BirthdayGirl #24CARATREALGOLDCAKE ❤️ BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS ON #LOVEDOSE 2 SETS. Thank you @yoyohoneysingh in the tapestry of my journey, your presence is woven with threads of gratitude. Your tireless efforts and genuine concern for me have crafted a brilliant chapter in my career. Words falter in capturing the depth of my emotions for you.”

In an interview

with Free Press Journal, Honey Singh said, ''I decided to mark this special occasion with a unique gesture by presenting her with a cake worth Rs 3 crore. I want this collaboration, this cake-cutting moment to go down in history as the most special thing anyone has done for his co-star. She's brilliant in her work and she deserves every bit of this treatment.''

Honey Singh and Urvashi Rautela are partnering for the second time on Second Dose, also known as Vigdiyan Heeryan. The duo initially collaborated on a famous song, Love Dose, which was released in 2014.

Urvashi is one of the busiest stars on the job front. In the last year, she has made important guest cameos in four Telugu films: Bro, Skanda, Waltair Veerayya, and Agent. She has co-starred in the online series Inspector Avinash with Randeep Hooda. Upcoming projects include Dil Hai Grey and Black Rose, her Telugu film debut.