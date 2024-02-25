MEA Rejects Reports Of Indians Seeking Discharge From Russian Army, Affirms Active Pursuit Of Cases

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (February 26) issued a statement and refuted recent reports suggesting that Indians serving with the Russian army sought assistance for their discharge. The MEA clarified its stance, stating that every case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been robustly addressed with the Russian authorities.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to actively pursue the discharge of Indian nationals from the Russian army, categorizing it as a top priority.

In the statement, the MEA dismissed inaccurate media reports and asserted that cases involving Indians seeking discharge from the Russian army have been promptly taken up with the Russian authorities.

The ministry revealed that cases brought to its attention have also been raised with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, resulting in the discharge of several Indians from the military.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced of at least three Indians allegedly being trapped into participating in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, fighting alongside Russian forces. These individuals were purportedly misled by an agent promising jobs as "army security helpers."

This marked the first documented instance of Indians engaging on the Russian side in a combat role. The victims, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, had volunteered to join the International Legion formed to combat Russian forces in Ukraine in 2022.

The family of one victim from Hyderabad sought intervention from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. On January 25, Owaisi wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Moscow, urging immediate action for the return of these stranded individuals.

The victims, whose identities were withheld, shared distressing accounts of their experiences in the plea for assistance.