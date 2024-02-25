UP Man Tries To Break ATM With Fire Extinguisher

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 26 (IANS) A young man in an inebriated condition, has been arrested for attempting to break an ATM with a fire extinguisher and steal money, said officials here.
The man, 26, attempted to break the ATM at the Lekhraj metro station under the Ghazipur area of Lucknow.
The bank manager, Rohit Mishra, filed a complaint after which police registered an FIR under 379 (theft), 427 (mischief), and 511 (attempted offence) on February 21.
“The accused was arrested four days later on Sunday from near Kukrail under Sarvoday Nagar.
He has been identified as Alim Khan, 26, from Bahraich,” said DCP North Abijith R. Shankar.
Further investigations are underway, the DCP said.
