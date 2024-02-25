Sharjah Chamber Recognizes Outstanding Employees at Annual Ceremony

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications)

Sharjah, February 25, 2024:

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has honored the exceptional contributions of its staff as well as the employees of Expo Centre Sharjah and Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem).

During its annual celebration ceremony held under the theme of "Celebrating Achievement Together," the accolades were given in recognition of the honorees’ vital roles and accomplishments as well as their efforts to achieve the strategic objectives and plans of the chamber and Emirate of Sharjah.



The ceremony aimed to foster a positive work environment and encourage employees to further develop their professional skills and strive for creativity, dedication, and excellence.



Held at Al Badayer Retreat, the event was attended by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI; HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI; and numerous Board members from the Chamber and Expo Sharjah.

Also present were HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Chamber; HE Abdullah Deaifis, Chairman of the Executive Committee of "Tahkeem,"; HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; and HE Dr. Ahmed Al Ajla, Director of Tahkeem Center, alongside Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Chamber; department directors, and employees from the Chamber, Expo Centre Sharjah, and Tahkeem Centre. The ceremony featured a visual presentation highlighting the Sharjah Chamber's accomplishments.



During his speech at the ceremony, HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais emphasised that the event aims to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of the chamber’s employees and affiliated institutions.



He lauded their significant impact on the Chamber's success and remarkable achievements, driving sustainable economic growth in Sharjah.



Al Owais added that 2023 was packed with significant accomplishments, paving the way for a future brimming with optimism. This positive outlook is attributed to the collective commitment to teamwork and the ongoing dedication to fostering excellence, creativity, and innovation.



