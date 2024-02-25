               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dubai Stud’s Handler Paolo Capecci Shoots to the Top of the Leaderboard After Multiple Championship Titles in the Second Stage of the Global Champions Arabians Tour


2/25/2024 9:24:38 PM

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) For immediate release:

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 25 February 2024

On this fourth and final day of the Global Champions Arabians Tour’s second stage in Abu Dhabi, the atmosphere was a heady mix of excitement and anticipation as the top three Arabian horses from the qualifying classes prepared for their final showdown in the championships.

The competition was fierce, with many of the top-ranking horses from the first stage in Doha looking to retain poll position on the tour leaderboard, edging them one step closer to the €1,000,000 prize for the leading horse of 2024.

After the second stage of this seven-part tour, the top three leading females, males and handlers are as follows:

Top Females

1st AJ Kayya, owned and bred by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (U.A.E.) on 40 points
2nd D Nafayes, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.) on 40 points
3rd D Najlah, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.) on 37 points

Top Males

1st D Borkan, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.) on 37 points
2nd D Shakhar, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.) on 32 points
3rd Mushwash Al Shaqab, owned and bred by Al Shaqab Stud (Qatar) on 30 points

Top Handlers

1st Paolo Capecci on 114 points
2nd Glenn Schoukens on 105 points
3rd Raphael Curti on 100 points

The competition is intensifying, with the next stop on this exciting new tour being the majestical city of Muscat, Oman from the 30th of March to the 1st of April.

