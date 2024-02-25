Peru Reiterates Commitment To Strengthen Friendship And Cooperation With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) LIMA, Feb 26 (NNN-ANDINA) - The Government of Peru, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs , reaffirmed its willingness to continue strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation with Kuwait.

On social media, the Government agency extended its congratulations to the Persian Gulf country on the occasion of its National Day .

“Peru congratulates the State of Kuwait on the occasion of its National Day and reaffirms its willingness to continue strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation that unite our peoples,” the post reads.

The Government of Peru established diplomatic relations with Kuwait in 1975 and has had a resident Embassy in said country since 2011. - NNN-ANDINA