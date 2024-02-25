(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Arab Youth Center organises a forum that brings together students from Chinese universities and institutes and participants in the young Arab leadership training program







Abu Dhabi, 25 February 2024: The Arab Youth Center organised a special forum that brought together a delegation of students from the most prominent Chinese universities and institutes, participants in the young Arab leadership training program, as well as a number of experts from the United Nations, Chinese universities and institutes, to review the projects and work strategy at the Arab youth center that focus on promoting positive citizenship and devoting a sense of active citizenship among Arab youth in their communities, strengthening their connection with their Arabic language and identity, developing the youth work sector in the Arab region and raising awareness of their responsibilities towards their future and their countries. To get acquainted with the views of Arab youth from the perspective of the center.





The visiting delegation got acquainted with the young leaders training program provided by the center's knowledge partner, the young Arab diplomatic leaders program, aimed at training promising talents in the diplomatic relations sector, enhancing the Arab diplomatic presence, and achieving effective Arab participation in the most important dialogues and global forums, which is organised by the center in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and a group of Arab and international diplomatic institutes.





The meeting reviewed the outputs of the 'Arab youth priorities' questionnaire, comparing them with the priorities of Chinese youth, in several areas, including education, health, environment, security, technology, arts, sports, personality and self-development, income and job opportunities, community participation and infrastructure, and this questionnaire is the first study of its kind in the Arab world, launched by the center and attended by about 6,800 young men and women from various Arab countries, targeting youth aged between 15-35, which discussed the study conducted by and in the future, according to research-based facts, which contribute to the formation of A clear roadmap defined by scientific information that helps to develop useful policies and provide quality programs that empower youth in various Arab countries.





The forum included a dialogue session, during which the members of the visiting delegation got acquainted with the initiatives and programs offered by the center aimed at empowering young people with skills and tools that enhance their competitive abilities and leadership potential in various fields, to contribute to the preparation of a generation of young Arab leaders capable of building a better future for the Arab world, in partnership with a number of strategic partners in cooperation with various government and private entities from the UAE at the Arab and international levels. the center's team also answered the queries of the members of the visiting delegation on the mechanism for preparing and implementing programs for Arab youth, how to build strategies and involve young people in international events And regional, especially established in the United Arab Emirates.





During the visit, an introductory video was shown about the Arab Youth Center, and the visiting delegation was taken on an introductory tour of the center's facilities, halls, and various activities, in addition to being briefed on its various initiatives, programs that have been worked on over the past years, and future plans that the center aspires to achieve.