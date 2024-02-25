Arab Parliament Calls Meeting On Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, February 25 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament Sunday called for a tripartite meeting between the Parliament's Palestine Committees, the Asian Parliamentary Association and the Union of Councils of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to support the Palestinians and stop the Israeli war on Gaza.
The calls to support Gaza were made during the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku, Azerbaijan, whose main topic was "Strengthening regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia."
The President of the pan-Arab legislature, Adel Assomi, said in his speech that the sustainable development goals would not be achieved through the efforts of national governments alone, adding that there is a "need" for parliaments to reform and develop their legislative structure to be in line with the goals of sustainable development.
