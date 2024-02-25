               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On 32Nd Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide


2/25/2024 7:09:00 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Republic Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

According to Azernews , the post reflects the slogan "Justice for Khojaly."



