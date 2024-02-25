Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3139401 GENEVA -- The State of Kuwait is seeking to "correct the path" of the UN Human Rights Council to remain on the track for attaining the objectives upon which it had been founded, said the country's Permanent Representative to the UN and International Organizations Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen.

DOHA -- Kuwait pavilion at Doha Expo 2023 held a function to mark the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day of Kuwait.

ISTANBUL -- Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have called on all world countries to recognize the State of Palestine and to halt the devastating Israeli occupation war on Gaza.

CAIRO -- Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt announced a record increase in its net profit by 67 percent, which stood at 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds (around USD 90.7 million) in 2023, compared to 1.7 billion pounds (USD 55 million) in 2022.

DOHA -- A group of artists from Kuwaiti designers center sponsored by National Council for Culture, Arts, and Literature (NCCAL) and in cooperation with Khaleejesque cultural institute are participating in the first edition of the Design Doha Biennale in the Qatari capital, Doha.



