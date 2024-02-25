LG Sinha Greets People On Shab-E-Baraat

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings to people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Baraat.
In a message, the Lt Governor said:“On this sacred occasion, I convey my greetings and best wishes to the people. May the auspicious night foster peace and harmony and inspire each one of us to follow the path of love and compassion”.
