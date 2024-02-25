Asia-Pacific News In Brief (February 26, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Precious Communications has created a new executive leadership team. Allanjit Singh

joins PRecious as chief commercial officer (CCO) leveraging two decades of industry expertise to develop and deliver against enhanced growth strategies across the independent agency. He previously led high-performing agency teams at Havas and Zeno.

PRecious also has hired

Shio Jyh Huat

as chief financial officer and

Sharon Koh

as regional head for people and culture. Together, they form a dynamic leadership team poised to drive the agency's strategic vision forward, combining expertise in financial stewardship, operational excellence, and nurturing a vibrant organizational culture.



SYDNEY - WE has been named agency of record for Elastic, a leading search analytics company, in Australia and Singapore. WE's appointment follows a competitive pitch.

The communications partnership, effective immediately, will help Elastic promote and protect its brand and thought leadership positioning in Asia-Pacific countries.



SINGAPORE - VP Bank has hired W Communications to manage its PR and social media remit will see W focus on propelling the bank's key narratives and thought leadership content to increase its share of voice and engage the relevant target audiences of intermediaries and private clientele. Some of the agency's recent works include spotlighting VP bank's market outlook and perspectives on Asia's wealth landscape in key international media such as

CNBC,

Reuters

and trade titles like

Global Private Banker.



GURUGRAM -

Sports engagement platform BeBetta has hired Confiance Communications to handle its PR business. BeBetta's approach allows users to compete with friends and rivals without risking their money. Through BeBetta's brand partnerships, users can still win rewards, striking a perfect balance between the thrill of betting and the fun of participation.







