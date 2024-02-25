India, Japan Hold Joint Military Exercise To Cement Defense, Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Indian Army and Japan Ground Self-Defence Force launched the 5th edition of Joint Military Exercise that will last till March 9, Indian defense sources said on Sunday.

A statement from the Indian Defense Ministry said that the Exercise "Dharma Guardian" commenced at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Indian desert state of Rajasthan.

The joint military exercise conducted alternatively in India and Japan aims to "foster military cooperation and enhance combined capabilities to execute joint operations in semi-urban environment under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter," it said.

High degree of physical fitness, joint planning, joint tactical drills and basics of special arms skills are the main focus of the Exercise Dharma Guardian, it added

"Tactical drills to be practiced during the exercise will include establishing of temporary operating vase, creating an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance grid, setting up mobile vehicle check post, executing cordon and search operations in a hostile village, heliborne operations and house intervention drills," the statement added.

India is planning to showcase its growing defence industrial capability through a weapon and equipment display. The joint exercise will enable the two countries to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations.

"The exercise will also facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops of both the sides. This will enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations," the statement concluded. (end)

