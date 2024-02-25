Azerbaijani Female Chess Player Scores 8,5 Points At Swiss Queens Wednesday

Azerbaijani female chess player Gulnar Mammadova has
successfully represented the country at the 4th Swiss Queens
Wednesday.
She scored 8,5 points following 11 rounds to win the title of
the chess tournament, Azernews reports.
Gulnar Mammadova holds the titles of International master and
Woman Grandmaster. She won the women's section of the Azerbaijani
Chess Championship in 2021.
In the 2016 Women's Chess Olympiad, Mammadova won the individual
gold medal for the best performance on board 3.
Swiss Queens Wednesday Tournament Series is a ground-breaking
weekly event on the FIDE Online Arena that marks a pivotal moment
toward fostering gender diversity and celebrates the remarkable
achievements of women in the world of chess!
This tournament series is more than just about the games, it's
about building a community where female chess players can connect
and grow together both personally and professionally.
The Swiss Queens Wednesday Tournament Series takes place on the
FIDE Online Arena and is open to all women chess players who hold
FIDE or Arena titles.