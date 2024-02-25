1St US Spacecraft To Make Moon Landing In Half Century Runs Into Snag

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first spacecraft to make a US landing on the moon in more
than 50 years ran into a snag, Azernews reports
citing the Anadolu Agency .
The Odysseus lander touched down on the lunar surface late
Thursday, making it the first American spacecraft to make a moon
landing since NASA's Apollo missions ended in 1972.
Intuitive Machines, the private Houston, Texas-based company
that built the spacecraft, initially said the lander touched down
in an upright position at its destination near the moon's south
pole.
But CEO Steve Altemus told reporters Friday that the craft
"caught a foot in the surface and tipped," according to multiple
media outlets.
The lander is believed to be tilted on its side, likely leaning
on a rock, said company officials. The mishap damaged some antennas
and hampered communications with the spacecraft, but the mission is
still ongoing.
“So far, we have quite a bit of operational capability even
though we're tipped over," said Altemus.
Intuitive Machines became the first private company to achieve a
moon landing.
NASA reportedly paid $118 million for the mission to deliver
scientific payload to the moon.
