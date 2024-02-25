Croatian Ivankovic Appointed Head Coach Of China Men's Football Team

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Saturday
that Croatian Branko Ivankovic has been appointed head coach of the
Chinese men's national team, replacing Aleksandar Jankovic of
Serbia following the poor results from the Asian Cup, Azernews reports citing China Daily .
"In order to prepare for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers,
the CFA decided, after the assessment of experts, to hire Branko
Ivankovic as the new head coach of China's men's national team,"
read a CFA statement.
Ivankovic, who turns 70 next week, had coached several European
clubs, including Germany's Hannover 96 and Croatia's GNK Dinamo
Zagreb, as well as the national teams of Iran and Oman.
The veteran coach also led Shandong Taishan to lift the Chinese
Super League trophy in the 2010 season.
Jankovic was named China coach in February last year, and then
led the Chinese team to overturn Thailand 2-1 in the opening match
of 2026 World Cup qualifiers last November.
But the honeymoon period ended shortly as China failed to
survive the group stage in the Asian Cup in January this year with
two goalless ties and a 1-0 loss.
"Due to the Chinese team's failure to enter the knockout stage
in Asian Cup, the contract between CFA and Jankovic terminated
automatically," the CFA said. "The CFA is thankful for the hard
work of coach Jankovic and his coaching team, and wish them all the
best."
Ivankovic is set to make his debut in March, when China play
against Singapore in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers.
MENAFN25022024000195011045ID1107897460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.