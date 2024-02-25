Dengue Fever Cases Hit 1,075 In Laos Since January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cases of dengue fever in Laos have reached 1,075 since January
2024, including two deaths, Azernews reports
citing Xinhua.
The highest number of cases occurred in Sekong province, where
296 cases were reported, while 221 cases were recorded in the Lao
capital Vientiane, and 175 cases in Luang Namtha province,
according to a report released by the Center of Information and
Education for Health under the ministry on Saturday.
The two deaths were recorded in Vientiane, the report said.
Lao health authorities are calling on people to clear potential
mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to
control the spread of dengue fever.
Meanwhile, the ministry has vowed to continue improving the
capacity of doctors and nurses to improve healthcare services in
the crucial battle against the disease.
