Crimea Platform's Parliamentary Summit To Be Held In Latvia This Year - Stefanchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform will be held in Latvia this year.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this at the“Ukraine. Year 2024” forum, according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past two years, parliaments worldwide have actively supported the idea of holding the Crimea Platform.," he said.

The Ukrainian speaker recalled that the parliamentary summit was held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, in 2023. The summit brought together 70 parliaments and parliamentary organizations from around the world.

"This year we will hold the summit in Latvia," Stefanchuk said.

As reported, the main goal of the Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform is to reassert international support for Ukraine and bring global attention to the situation on the Crimean peninsula. In 2014, Russia occupied the peninsula in violation of international law.