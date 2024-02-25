Zelensky: I Would Not Like To See Border Between Ukrainian And Polish Societies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would not like to see a border between Polish and Ukrainian societies and that it is important for Ukraine to maintain its alliance with Poland.

He made the statement during a press conference following the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, answering the question whether there are any positive developments in the Polish-Ukrainian issue, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I would like to say that we are grateful to the Polish society, which has been with Ukrainians from the very beginning, and this is a fact. And I would not want politicians to do this... to create a border between us, to create a border between our societies. I don't believe in it," Zelensky said.

In, 160 tonnes of Ukrainian grain spilled out of railroad cars

The President believes that "smart people live in Poland" and that they will figure it out.

"Just like our people, they figured out what was going on. And using Ukraine as pressure on European institutions is simply unfair. That's what I'm talking about," he explained.

Answering the question of whether he has contact with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, the Head of State said that he currently has working relations with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and that he had a number of meetings with both Duda and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Since April last year, I have been saying that this is a political issue. Initially, as you know, even our Ukrainian society and some media criticized me for such rhetoric. I was absolutely right, and today the European Commission confirms this. I said that any election in Poland, any team that comes in, will not change this vector. This is a political vector, and it is very clear today that there is an internal struggle in Poland," Zelensky said.

protesters unblock Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint for da

The President expressed confidence that the prime ministers of both countries - Ukraine and Poland - would find appropriate steps.

"As President, I am simply saying openly that it is very important for us to maintain the alliance with Poland. And if no steps are found, we will protect our business," Zelensky assured.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to be at the border with Poland by February 24 to resolve the blockade. He also invited Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to come to the border, and Polish President Andrzej Duda to support this dialogue.

Ukrainian-produced rapeseed spilled onborder

At the same time, Tusk said that a meeting of the governments of Ukraine and Poland would take place on March 28 in Warsaw, and until then, the two countries would work at the technical level to resolve economic problems.

On February 23, representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine arrived at the border with Poland to resolve the blockade, while Polish officials did not. The meeting did not take place.