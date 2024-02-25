Kuleba Named Russia's Narratives That It Is Using To Divide Ukraine From Within And From Its Allies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is using narratives about fatigue with Ukraine and the election to sow internal conflict and divide Ukraine from its allies.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Foreign Minister called fatigue with Ukraine the first of the narratives. "In general, I heard this argument about fatigue from Ukraine back in my first year of college back in 1999. Different topics are simply adjusted to it, but it will not work. The world will not get tired of Ukraine. The main thing is that smart people who have access to public communication channels do not disperse this story," Kuleba said.

The minister called the topic of elections the second narrative of the Russian Federation, which is aimed at external and internal separation.

"They are trying to disperse this story at the international level as well. These political forces are the carriers of the argument that Ukraine is not a democratic country because it does not hold elections. This is also a story that needs to be handled very carefully, but decisively and competently, because the Russians will continue to spread it," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Kuleba is also convinced that the events in Poland also have a Russia trace and are aimed at playing on the situation to split the countries.

As a result, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy calls for maintaining unity within the country and with allies and working for results every day: "When weapons are delivered to Ukraine every day, when bailout packages are adopted, assets are frozen, transferred - when decisions are made every day, they will knock the resistance out from under Russia."

Trump has not yet responded to's invitation to visit Ukraine - FM

As Ukrinform reported, the Forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" is taking place. Its main topics are the achievement of Ukrainian goals in the war, the development of the Defense and Security Forces, the work of the military-industrial complex, ensuring economic growth and integration of Ukraine into world markets, the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, and security guarantees for Ukraine.