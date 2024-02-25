Zelensky: Reduction Of Ministries In Ukraine Will Depend On Money Shortage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the event of a shortage of funds, Ukraine will do everything possible to reduce the infrastructure of state governance.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference following the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

is disappointed with speed of Western arms supplie

"The reset depends on some things, I'll tell you honestly. We are having this conversation with the Prime Minister, and it is based solely on the deficit of money. If the respective deficit continues, we will do everything to ensure that the infrastructure, and this is not just the Cabinet of Ministers, to reduce the infrastructure of governance of our state. This is the format, and we are prepared for it," the President said.

He noted that in a month or two it will become clearer what the situation will be in this matter.

As reported, Ukraine expects that in the near future the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund will approve a decision on the third revision of the financing program for Ukraine .