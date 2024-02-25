Zelensky Is Disappointed With Speed Of Western Arms Supplies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky named the speed of Western arms supplies as his biggest disappointment. He emphasizes that this is a waste of time and a loss of people.

The head of state said this at a press conference following the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I am disappointed. Loss of time and loss of people. This is my biggest disappointment," the President said.

He emphasized that the longer the war lasts, the more casualties there are: military and civilians.

"And the more they [Russians ] are in the occupied territories, the more of our children are taken somewhere, somewhere to Russia. And the longer the war goes on, the more other countries start to hesitate. That is, time is not in everyone's favor. So what else can I be disappointed about?" - Zelensky said.

: I would not like to see border between Ukrainian and Polish societie

At the same time, he noted that he was grateful that Western aid was being provided, but it was very important that it came on time, because the war was technological.

"You are waiting for some weapons, some armored vehicles to arrive, and people are already fighting with drones. You wait a long time for long-range weapons, and when they arrive, people are already fighting with other means, other missiles, another war. Therefore, it seems to me that time should not be wasted," the head of state emphasized.

As reported, at the end of last year, Czech President Petr Pavel warned that the supply of weapons to Kyiv did not meet expectations and deepened the disappointment of the Ukrainian military in Western support.