Ukraine Counts On Congress To Support Aid Bill - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky is hopeful that the U.S. House of Representatives will eventually support the bill on assistance to Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"There is hope for the Congress. I am sure that it will be positive, otherwise I do not understand the world we are starting to live in. It is definitely different. That is why we are counting on the support of the Congress. They know that we need support within a month," the Head of State said.

He recalled his meetings with senators from both parties and emphasized that the US President, the government and the opposition know that this decision is needed within a month.

"This is our request. As for air defense, they also know our request - we need more," Zelensky said, noting that in any case, the money would remain in the United States, in those companies that produce the weapons Ukraine needs.

As reported, the US administration at all levels is calling on the House of Representatives to immediately provide assistance to Ukraine by passing a bill with external support, which was previously supported by the US Senate.