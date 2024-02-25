Zelensky: Security Guarantees From United States Contain Very Serious Specifics About Money

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The security agreement between Ukraine and the United States will have specifics on the allocation of funds, as Kyiv insisted on amid challenges for the United States.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have some steps - these are security guarantees. There are very serious specifics about money. We insisted on these specifics for a reason, because we see challenges in the United States. But I hope that the United States will remain the leader of democracy in the world," the head of state said.

: I would not like to see border between Ukrainian and Polish societie

As Ukrinform reported, the forum "Ukraine. The Year 2024" is taking place. Its main topics are achieving Ukrainian goals in the war, development of the Defense and Security Forces, the work of the defense industry, ensuring economic growth and integration of Ukraine into world markets, implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine assured that the agreement on security cooperation between the United States and Ukraine is still being finalized and is intended to ensure Ukraine's defense until it joins NATO.