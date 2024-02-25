President: 31,000 Ukrainian Servicemen Died In This War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Russian-Ukrainian war, 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference following the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I don't know if I have the right. This is a very serious moment. Let's start with the moment. Recently, there were voices in the radical part of some American audience, politicians who are not on our side, who said: how many more victims do you want? Ukraine has lost 300,000 dead. Then there was information from the "Russians," who said that Ukraine lost somewhere over 100,000 (they said killed), and that the "Russians" lost about 35,000. They said something like that. This is all a lie. First of all. It's all absolute nonsense. Each person is a big loss for us, a very big loss for us. 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers died in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000, whatever Putin and his lying circle are lying about, but nevertheless, each of these losses is a great loss for us," Zelensky said.

He added that 180,000 Russians died in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"I don't know how many missing persons they have, and I know that up to 500 [thousand] in total with the wounded. There are 31,000 Ukrainians. And it is very painful for us. I won't say how many wounded, because Russia will know how many people have left the battlefield, I just won't say it," Zelensky added.

He also informed that there are missing persons among the Ukrainian military. "I will not play with these numbers. I don't want to. Why? Because the last exchange showed that we will be inaccurate with you because we returned several people who were on the list of missing persons," the head of state said.

"And tens of thousands of civilians killed in the temporarily occupied territories. We know about tens of thousands, I don't know how many of them were killed, tortured, tortured, deported. You know, there are some lists, but we don't know how many of our civilians they killed. We don't know. We will know when we are done with them. And this Russia," the President said.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to February 25, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 409,820 Russian invaders , including 810 people over the past day.