Zelensky Names Main Task Of Audit Of Structural Units Of Mod And AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The main task of the audit of the structural units of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to prepare reserves and resolve the issue of rotation.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference following the results of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, answering a question about the goals of the audit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Now Syrskyi [Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine] is conducting an audit, he wants to be in every place, in every brigade in every direction to draw conclusions. What should the audit reveal? This is primarily a matter of reserves and rotation. We need to put this in order and put an end to it. It's not just about fighting on the field, people need to rest, they need to understand that they have been fighting for so many days, then they have retired and recovered. And for this, you need to prepare the reserves properly. They were not prepared properly. This is a fact. We have to recognize our weaknesses. They were and are there. And we need to fix them. And in order to fix them, we need to understand what is happening," the President said.

He emphasized that the results of the audit should provide a clear picture of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.

"In general, there should be a picture. The picture after two years of war. What is in the offices, who is there, why is there, how many people were mobilized, what percentage of them were at the front. This is a very important question. And many others," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that last year the Armed Forces "had a fist for a counteroffensive," but four brigades did not receive equipment and did not fight.

"I won't say where, and I won't say how much was being prepared. Until now, 4 brigades from this package are naked. 4 brigades without the equipment that was agreed upon, signed, and shaken hands with, but not delivered. 4 brigades. Do you realize how many people this is? They could have fought. No, these 4 brigades did not fight. Yes, they stood and waited for the equipment. I'm saying this without reproach. But there are questions and they need to be answered. This is the purpose of the audit," the President said.

As reported, an audit of the structural units of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces is currently underway. And at the end of 2023, a joint inspection of the end use of weapons began.

The Ministry of Defense also conducts regular inspections of food supplies, and in recent months, violations worth tens of millions of UAH have already been identified. Joint work with law enforcement agencies to identify corruption schemes in the Defense Forces is ongoing.