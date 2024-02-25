Ukraine Produces Its Own Weapons And Has Separate Contracts - President On Ammunition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is not waiting for the fulfillment of its partners' promises to provide one million artillery shells by the end of the year, but is producing weapons and has separate contracts.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference within the framework of the forum "Ukraine. The Year 2024" forum, commenting on the promise of EU High Representative Josep Borrell to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells by the end of the year, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the Head of State, bureaucracy in the EU or any Alliance is a complicated thing, but there are new approaches and it is necessary to reboot. In this context, he mentioned a million artillery shells for Ukraine, which are being discussed at various EU platforms.

"So far, we have not received this million. It seems to me that we have received about 30%, although I think at the last meeting Mr. Borrell told me that he would do everything to ensure that we have this artillery by the end of this year. We are not waiting for this, for this or that bureaucracy. We are producing the appropriate weapons ourselves. It is not enough, we realize that. We have separate contracts. We are counting on all these volumes," the President emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a conversation with Josep Borrell that the EU plans to supply almost 170,000 artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of March and is working to further increase the volume of supplies.