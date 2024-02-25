Zelensky: DPRK Sent 1.5 Million Artillery Shells To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korea has transferred and will continue to transfer artillery ammunition to Russia.
This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference following the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"What North Korea has been transferring to Russia, they have been transferring and will continue to transfer. They will not transfer more than the amount we know about... We know what the total amount of artillery, by the way, the Soviet Union's artillery, was transferred to them," Zelensky said.
Read also: Zelensky
: Security guarantees from United States contain very serious specifics about mone
According to him, about 1.5 million pieces of artillery ammunition were sent to Russia by North Korea.
He noted that the number of missiles transferred is unknown, but Russia has definitely used North Korean missiles to strike Ukraine .
As reported, North Korea has sent more than 10,000 containers of ammunition or ammunition-related materials to Russia since September last year for use in the war against Ukraine.
MENAFN25022024000193011044ID1107897443
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.