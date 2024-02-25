Zelensky: DPRK Sent 1.5 Million Artillery Shells To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korea has transferred and will continue to transfer artillery ammunition to Russia.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference following the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"What North Korea has been transferring to Russia, they have been transferring and will continue to transfer. They will not transfer more than the amount we know about... We know what the total amount of artillery, by the way, the Soviet Union's artillery, was transferred to them," Zelensky said.

According to him, about 1.5 million pieces of artillery ammunition were sent to Russia by North Korea.

He noted that the number of missiles transferred is unknown, but Russia has definitely used North Korean missiles to strike Ukraine .

As reported, North Korea has sent more than 10,000 containers of ammunition or ammunition-related materials to Russia since September last year for use in the war against Ukraine.