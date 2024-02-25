New Chief Elected To Ukraine's Anti-Graft Agency

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viktor Pavlushchyk was elected as the new head of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP).

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent with reference to the broadcast of the selection committee's meeting.

The committee elected Viktor Pavlushchyk to the position of the head of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention by a unanimous vote.

After the decision is made, the Commission shall submit the nomination to the government, which shall formally appoint the NACP head.

Pavlushchyk earlier held the position of NACP senior detective, head of the investigation department.

In 2023, he took part in the competition for the top post at the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

As reported, a total of 51 candidates were admitted to the competition for the post of NACP chief. The short list contained 24 names all set to undergo integrity interviews.

Ten candidates made it to the next stage of the competition - final interviews.

Photo from open sources