Al-Shaheed Park Adorned With Kuwait Flag Colors For National Day

KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Day celebrations prevailed throughout Al-Shaheed Park, in the heart of the capital, with its picturesque views and delightful activities that brought joy to the visitors on this national occasion. Kuwait's flags fluttered, while patriotic songs were sung in celebration of the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day, creating an enjoyable atmosphere for all attendees. (end) hms

